SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 3-1 San Angelo TLCA Eagles are resting, refueling, and regrouping on their bi-week before heading into the start of district play.

“It builds a lot of confidence and it builds the chemistry, the unity that we all have and the big thing is that we’re going into district against Brady and we’re feeling pretty good, I mean a goose egg and 41 points,” said Eagles Offensive Coordinator Jonah Masters.

“It’s a confidence builder and now we’re starting district so everything starts fresh so we just gotta get ready for Brady and come out with a win,” said Eagles senior Quarterback, Layne Honea.

“Well we want to finish the season with a winning record and we just came together this season, been pushing through and we just want to finish on top,” said Eagles senior right guard and nose guard, Eduardo Heleno.

The Eagles will take on the Brady Bulldogs in week seven, next week, for their first district match-up.