TLCA confident heading into district title showdown with Wall

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — TLCA is hosting Wall tomorrow in a game with serious District 6-3A title implications.

A loss to the Hawks (18-5, 11-1) would give Wall its fourth straight district title. However, a win for TLCA (21-2, 10-2) would force a play-in game for the de facto championship.

Hear from Eagles Head Coach Kent Sherrill, senior guard Jevon Everitt and freshman guard Jaidden Villanueva ahead of Tuesday’s big showdown at The Life Church. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

TLCA Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule