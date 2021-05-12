Three Christoval athletes sign to colleges

CHRISTOVAL — Three Christoval seniors signed National Letter of Intents to continue their athletic careers on Wednesday.

Celeste Lozano committed to Wayland Baptist for track and cross country, while Susannah Mann and Mia Lozano signed to join Angelo State’s cheer program.

