SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Veribest Falcons hosted their District 13-1A competitors, the Eden Bulldogs, Friday night.

The Bulldogs would jump out to an early lead over the Falcons, but couldn’t hold on as the Falcons “flew” away with it.

Veribest would shut out Eden offensively and take this one 58-12 over the Bulldogs.

The Falcons now move to a huge 7-0, undefeated on the season as the Eden Bulldogs drop to 2-5.