SAN ANGELO, Texas — The TLCA Eagles baseball team is sitting at fourth in District 6-3A, with their eyes set on closing out district play strong.

Sitting at 11-8 on the season, with two of their toughest competitors behind them, the Eagles are focused on how they can close out and win the remainder of the games to get into the playoffs.

“Our biggest thing has been that we need to be in the position to make the playoffs,” said Eagles head coach, Matt Jones. “We know that we are talented enough to do that. So, even though we have had a slow start to district, we’ve gotten through two of the toughest teams, Wall and Jim Ned are already out of the way, so now we can go focus on beating who we need to beat to get into the playoffs.”

With their upcoming match-up against the Clyde Bulldogs, who are sitting third in the district, the upperclassmen are showing the younger guys how to stay calm during moments that may feel bigger than themselves.

“It’s a very important game, but just also have fun and be yourself and be calm. You know, you’ll always have the next three years to compete and do whatever you need to do, but it’s just all about calmness and staying chill in those big moments,” said senior second baseman and right fielder, Jaden Ramirez.

The Eagles will be on the road on April 4th, taking on Clyde, and back home on April 6th for game number two against the Bulldogs.