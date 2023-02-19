SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s that time of year again, it’s time to get back out on the diamond. A new year means a new team… but that isn’t stopping the Lake View Chiefs from having their bats ready and eyes on the upcoming season.

“A lot of these young kids are going to be thrusted into a spot that they have to produce in and I think it’s going to be a great time seeing them grow, seeing them develop, and seeing them get in that spotlight to try and make those accomplishments,” head coach Jace Hall said.

With a young group of athletes, coach hall says it is important for the team to set goals at the beginning of the season. Those goals don’t just consist of personal athletic achievements and a long playoff run… but also being able to be a good teammate and leader.

“We set our goals at the first of the season and then I told them after they set those goals, it’s all the process, every day,” said Coach Hall. “You come to the ballpark to become a better ball player every day and the results will take care of themselves.”

Senior, Gary Cruz has many different goals and expectations for this season and wants to improve as a player overall.

“This season, I would like to go into the playoffs a little bit deeper than a first round and maybe get some good base hits and play good this year,” said senior pitcher, first and third baseman, Gary Cruz.

Improving his game is always the focus for pitcher trey henry but he also wants to become a better leader for this Chief’s team.

“Being more consistent as a player and being a better teammate and just being able to either lead or just be able to follow what the leaders are doing,” said sophomore pitcher, Trey Henry.

But it isn’t all work, and no play for this Chief’s team when getting prepared for the season. They get to have some fun choosing their walk-up song, whether it’s something meaningful, or just something to keep the energy up on the diamond.

“Loud and Heavy, by Cody Jinks, and that song, it’s carried with me all the way through select ball, since I started playing at 11,” Cruz said.

The Lake View Chiefs will officially get their bats swinging on February 20th on the road against Brownwood.