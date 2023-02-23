SAN ANGELO, Texas — “When a team believes, it makes it real hard to beat ‘em, especially with the effort they give,” said Bulldogs head coach, Chris Wienecke.

The Brady Bulldogs started off their playoff run with a bang, upsetting the #1 seed, TLCA 42-37, and to most of these Bulldogs, like senior, JD Ibarra, it was almost like a dream.

“It’s kind of surreal, no one expected us to win,” post JD Ibarra; said. “The only people expecting us to win were us, in this gym, our team, and to defeat the #1 team like that. It felt pretty good.”

While getting the gold ball is every athlete’s goal in high school, senior post Garrett Everett, believes getting it his senior year; made it mean just a little bit more.

“It’s a very big win to me. I mean, I’ve been playing for four years straight and never won a gold ball, and it’s just an amazing feeling to get,” Everett said.

The road to the playoffs wasn’t an easy trip for the Bulldogs, and head coach Chris Wienecke said, no matter what happened during the season, they always showed up.

“They’re probably the most special group I’ve had, by their effort. They never give up,” said Chris Wienecke. “They don’t know the word ‘give up’, ‘quit’, ‘stop’, none of that. They’ve always come everyday with a great attitude, no matter what their record was or no matter if people believed in them or not.”

With the first round win, the Bulldogs advance and are preparing for the Area round of the playoffs, where they will take on Vernon at Anson High School on Friday, February 24th.

“We’re going to play as a team, be as a team, keep playing like we are, we’re buddies, we’re brothers, and just keep moving on as we’ve been doing,” Everett said.

“I think winning the gold ball proves that if we just put in work and have that grit and determination, that you can do whatever you want to, as long as you put your mind to it,” Ibarra said.