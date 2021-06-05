Texas 7on7 Football: Miles, Wink punch tickets to state tournament

SONORA, Texas — Miles and Wink are heading to the Texas 7on7 Division III State Tournament after competing in a state qualifying tournament at Bronco Stadium Saturday morning.

Miles, Eldorado, Junction, Brady, Ballinger, Wink and Van Horn made up the tournament field with Miles topping Brady in the semifinals 32-27 and Wink beating Sonora 32-26.

Wink then defeated Miles in the SQT Championship game 27-22.

The Texas 7on7 State Tournament starts on June 24 in College Station.

As of June 5, Eldorado and Miles are the only Concho Valley teams to punch their ticket.

