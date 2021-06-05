SONORA, Texas — Miles and Wink are heading to the Texas 7on7 Division III State Tournament after competing in a state qualifying tournament at Bronco Stadium Saturday morning.
Miles, Eldorado, Junction, Brady, Ballinger, Wink and Van Horn made up the tournament field with Miles topping Brady in the semifinals 32-27 and Wink beating Sonora 32-26.
Wink then defeated Miles in the SQT Championship game 27-22.
Pool play highlights are in the video above.
The Texas 7on7 State Tournament starts on June 24 in College Station.
As of June 5, Eldorado and Miles are the only Concho Valley teams to punch their ticket.
Texas 7on7 Football: Miles, Wink punch tickets to state tournament
SONORA, Texas — Miles and Wink are heading to the Texas 7on7 Division III State Tournament after competing in a state qualifying tournament at Bronco Stadium Saturday morning.