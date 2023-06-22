SAN ANGELO, TX. — The 2023 Texas high school football season begins in just over a month, but two Concho Valley teams are competing over in College Station at the Texas 7-on-7 Football State tournament.

The defending Division III champions, the Miles Bulldogs put together a 3-0 day on day one to win Pool F picking up victories against Jacksboro, Rogers, and Poth. The Bulldogs will open action Friday morning in the Division III Championship Bracket against Sudan.

The Sonora Broncos, back in the state 7-on-7 tournament for the first time since 2019 finished Pool C with an 0-3 after suffering one-point defeats to Sunray, and Elkhart before dropping the finale 14-6 to Hawley. The Broncos will take on Henrietta Friday morning in the Division III Championship Bracket.