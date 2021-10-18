TABC: Seven Concho Valley teams start in Top 25

SAN ANGELO — Seven Concho Valley high school basketball teams were ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) preseason rankings.
Rankings as of October 18th, 2021
Boys Hoops
Class 1A:
Irion County enters at No. 4
Girls Hoops
Class 2A:
Mason enters at No. 8
Class 1A:
Veribest enters at No. 4
Irion County enters at No. 17
Robert Lee enters at No. 23
Private School Boys
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone enters at No. 5
Private School Girls
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone enters at No. 1
For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.