TABC: Seven Concho Valley teams start in Top 25

SAN ANGELO — Seven Concho Valley high school basketball teams were ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) preseason rankings.

Rankings as of October 18th, 2021
Boys Hoops
Class 1A:
Irion County enters at No. 4

Girls Hoops
Class 2A:
Mason enters at No. 8
Class 1A:
Veribest enters at No. 4
Irion County enters at No. 17
Robert Lee enters at No. 23

Private School Boys
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone enters at No. 5

Private School Girls
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone enters at No. 1

For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.

