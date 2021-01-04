TABC: Seven Concho Valley teams land in this week’s rankings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Six Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.

Rankings as of January 4, 2021

Boys Hoops:

Class 1A: No. 17 Sterling City (2-0)

Girls Hoops:

Class 3A: No. 22 Wall (13-1, 4-0)

Class 2A: No. 13 Mason

Class 1A: No. 2 Veribest (12-1, 3-0), No. 21 Blackwell (6-4, 1-0)



Private School Boys



Class 1A: #1 San Angelo Cornerstone

Private School Girls

Class 1A: #8 San Angelo Cornerstone

For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.

