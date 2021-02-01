TABC: Robert Lee jumps five spots, Wall falls seven

SAN ANGELO — Seven Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.
Rankings as of February 2, 2021
Boys Hoops
Class 1A:
Irion County (15-4, 7-0) stays at No. 22
Girls Hoops
Class 3A:
Wall (19-2, 11-1) fell seven stops to No. 21
Class 2A:
Mason (14-5, 8-1) holds at No. 10
Class 1A:
Veribest (20-1, 10-0) stays at No. 4
Robert Lee (12-5, 6-0) jumps five spots to No. 20
Private School Boys
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone stays at No. 4
Private School Girls
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone holds at No. 6
For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.
