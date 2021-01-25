TABC: Robert Lee enters state rankings for first time this season

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Seven Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.



Rankings as of January 25, 2021

Boys Hoops

Class 1A:

Irion County (13-4, 5-0) stays at No. 22

Girls Hoops

Class 3A:

Wall (19-1, 10-0) moves one stop to No. 14

Class 2A:

Mason (13-5, 7-1) holds at No. 10

Class 1A:

Veribest (17-1, 8-0) stays at No. 4

Robert Lee (12-5, 6-0) enters the rankings at No. 25

Private School Boys

Class 1A:

San Angelo Cornerstone falls one spot to No. 4

Private School Girls

Class 1A:

San Angelo Cornerstone jumps from No. 10 to No. 6

For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.