TABC: Rankings stay quiet for six Concho Valley teams

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Six Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.

Rankings as of December 7, 2020

Boys Hoops:

Class 1A: No. 17 Sterling City (0-0), No. 24 Eden (2-0)

Girls Hoops:

Class 3A: No. 9 Wall (6-1)

Class 2A: No. 4 Mason (5-1)

Class 1A: No. 2 Veribest (6-0), No. 25 Blackwell (3-2)

For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.

