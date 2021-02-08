TABC: Mason climbs three spots after upset, Wall also makes jump

SAN ANGELO — Seven Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.
Rankings as of February 8, 2021
Boys Hoops
Class 1A:
Irion County (17-4, 9-0) stays at No. 22
Girls Hoops
Class 3A:
Wall (22-3, 13-1) climbs two spots to No. 19
Class 2A:
Mason (18-5, 11-1) rises three spots to No. 7
Class 1A:
Veribest (22-1, 12-0) stays at No. 4
Robert Lee (16-5, 10-0) holds at No. 20
Private School Boys
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone falls one spot to No. 5
Private School Girls
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone holds at No. 6
For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.