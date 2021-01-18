TABC: Irion County enters rankings, several teams fall out of Top 25

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Six Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.
Rankings as of January 18, 2021
Boys Hoops
Class 1A:
Sterling City (5-1, 2-1) drops from No. 16 to NR
Irion County (8-3, 3-0) enters at No. 22
Girls Hoops
Class 3A:
Wall (17-1, 8-0) stays at No. 15
Class 2A:
Mason (13-4, 7-0) moves up two spots from No. 12 to No. 10
Christoval (15-4, 4-1) drops from No. 25 to NR
Class 1A:
Veribest (16-1, 7-0) stays at No. 4
Blackwell (7-5, 2-1) falls from No. 23 to NR
Private School Boys
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone moves from No. 1 to No. 3
Private School Girls
Class 1A:
San Angelo Cornerstone falls two spots from No. 8 to No. 10
For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.
