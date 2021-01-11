TABC: Concho Valley teams see movement, undefeated Ballinger left out

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Six Concho Valley high school basketball teams are in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings. Every Monday the TABC releases its high school basketball rankings for Classes 6A-1A.



Rankings as of January 11, 2021

Boys Hoops

Class 1A:

Sterling City (4-0, 1-0) moves up one spot to No. 16

Girls Hoops

Class 3A:

Wall (15-1, 6-0) moves up seven spots to No. 15

Class 2A:

Mason (11-4, 5-0) moves up one spot to No. 12

Christoval (14-3, 3-0) enters the rankings at No. 25

Class 1A:

Veribest (14-1, 5-0) falls two spots to No. 4

Blackwell (7-5, 2-1) falls two spots to No. 23

Private School Boys

Class 1A:

San Angelo Cornerstone holds at No. 1

Private School Girls

Class 1A:

#8 San Angelo Cornerstone holds at No. 8

For the full TABC high school basketball rankings visit https://tabchoops.org/.

