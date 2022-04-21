STERLING CITY, Texas – According to a social media post from the Sterling County Sheriff’s Office, three ounces of methamphetamine were confiscated during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 16th around 3 a.m.

The sheriff’s office explained that a deputy had been patrolling in the city limits of Sterling City when a silver vehicle had been pulled over for a traffic violation.

During the investigation, two K-9 units were requested for assistance in a probable cause search. Upon arrival, K-9 Blue indicated to deputies that there were illegal substances in the vehicle.

Three ounces of methamphetamine, along with other contraband, were found in the vehicle.

The driver of the silver vehicle was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 4G<200G