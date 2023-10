SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our week nine KSAN Collision of the Week goes to Sterling City’s #11 Riley Barnes for his immediate impacting hit against Eldorado this past Friday.

Senior, Riley Barnes, receives this title not only for his impacting hit against the Eagles, but as well as it being a play that kept Eldorado out of the end zone. Sterling City turns their focus to the Wink Wildcats for their week ten matchup and District 5-2A District title game.