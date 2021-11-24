STERLING CITY– Sterling City is playing football at Thanksgiving for a second straight year.
The Eagles (10-2) are back in the 1A Division I Region II final after wins over Hermleigh and Van Horn to start another postseason run.
Next up is District 8-1A rival Westbrook, a team that handed SCHS one of its two losses during the regular season. The Wildcats (8-4) won a nailbiter in week nine, their first win over the Eagles since the two started playing again in 2010.
The rematch also marks consecutive years the two programs have met in the regional final. Sterling City won last year’s contest 64-32 on the path to its first state title.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City.
Sterling City, Westbrook meet again in regional final
