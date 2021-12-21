SAN ANGELO– The Texas Six-Man Coaches Association has released its annual all-state football team honors.

Water Valley and Sterling City both had two first-team selections. Senior tight end Kyle Bannister and senior running back Canon Wiese earned the honor for the Wildcats (12-1). The Eagles (10-3) were represented by senior receiver Damian Calderon and junior utility player Kas Johnson. Irion County junior receiver Bo Morrow also earned first-team honors.

Water Valley freshman linebacker Tallon Hayes, Sterling City junior tight end Tristian Himes, and Irion County junior spreadback Trevin Coffell earned second-team honors. Meanwhile, Sterling City senior tight end Will Sisco and Eden senior utility player Julian Gamboa earned honorable mention.