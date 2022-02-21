GRAPE CREEK– Sterling City overcame a five-point halftime deficit and upset Irion County 38-34 in an electrifying 1A regional quarterfinals matchup on Monday.



Kate Barnes scored a game-high 13 points and the Lady Eagles (24-11) secured their first trip to the regional tournament since 2005.



The third time was the charm for Sterling City, who had lost both of its District 11-1A contests to the Lady Hornets (30-5) earlier this season.



The Lady Eagles will face the winner of Hermleigh and Eula in the 1A Region II semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at the WTC Coliseum in Snyder.