SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Sterling City Eagles Tennis team is making history, picking up their second Texas Coaches Association Tennis Championship title in back-to-back years.

Last year, the Eagles competed in the 1A division, taking home the championship title, and were determined to do it again this year.

With the same group returning, Sterling City felt confident going into this year’s championship, competing in the 2A and under division, and meeting up with new teams.

“They knew that they were going to step up and win a singles match and get it all back even and they did that every single time and that made all the difference, is just that they knew they were going to take care of one another and that’s what being part of a team is, to take care of each other,” said Eagles head coach, Wendy Justiss.

“We could play anywhere. I could play like I am number one, but like our number four could definitely play number one as well,” said Eagles senior, Shane Pugh. “It just shows how dominant we are, you know, it’s just the way it is, our team, we’ve been blessed to have multiple good people, with even playing third, he could be first, so we’re just blessed in that aspect.”