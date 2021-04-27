Sterling City dominates 1A Region II tennis tournament

SAN ANGELO — Sterling City dominated the 1A Region II tennis tournament at Bentwood Country Club on Tuesday.
The Eagles’ Kate Barnes and Mia Garcia took first in Girls Doubles, while Dain Copeland and Mackinzee Woods won Mixed Doubles. Rowdy Ferguson and Johnny Monreal added to Sterling City’s success with a second-place finish in Boys Doubles, while Peighton Glass came in second in Girls Singles.
Other Concho Valley programs had success. Irion County’s Melaine Rainey won first in Girls Singles, while Bronte’s Zach McWright captured second place in Boys Singles.
The top two finishers qualified for the 1A State Tournament in College Station on May 20th.
