Sterling City dominates 1A Region II tennis tournament

WALL, Texas — No. 11 Wall stormed past Brady 11-3 Tuesday afternoon for its third straight win.

The Hawks offense got going in the second inning. Austin Williams homered on the first pitch of the at bat to give Wall a 2-0 lead.

The sixth inning was the game changer.

Wall put up five runs in the bottom of the sixth with Bryson Ballard, Will Scherr, Kelton Bowman, Grayson Wiggins and Williams all driving in runs.

Reece Horton earned the win on the mound for the Hawks. The righty allowed two hits and three runs over five innings, striking out four. Nathan Pepper threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Hayden Baronet took the loss for Brady. The Bulldog lasted three and a third innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out four and walking zero.

Wall collected 12 hits with Bowman and Kannon Brooks collecting multiple hits. Bowman went four-for-four at the plate.

Isaiah Tarr led Brady with two hits in four at bats.

Wall will close out its regular season on Friday at home against Merkel. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.