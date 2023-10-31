SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to their victory Friday night at home against the Eden Bulldogs, the Robert Lee Steers are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

The Steers, idle this week, finished the 2023 regular season with an 8-2 season and 3-1 finish in District 13-1A Division I and will occupy one of the two playoff spots.

“It was great, especially knowing that it has been a while for our school to experience that. We’ve had a few tough districts and haven’t been the most athletic team but we’ve got a few younger kids and our upperclassmen are a lot bigger and more physical. Hence, we are excited to see what we can put forth in the playoffs,” said senior quarterback Brody Pitcock.

Robert Lee brought back a boatload of talent from a team last year that finished 8-2, missing out on the playoffs, but are ready to elevate their game to the next level when playoff action begins next week.

“You like to divide your season into three phases: the first phase being your pre-district, the second being your district and now we get to go into that third phase which is playoffs. Yes there is excitement to be in the playoffs and see where we can take our level of play,” said Steers head coach Lee McCown.

Robert Lee will either play May or Jonesboro in the Bi-District round next week, depending on if they finish first or second in the district.