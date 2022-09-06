SAN ANGELO, TX — Just four teams remain unbeaten in the Concho Valley as we head into week three of the Texas high school football season, one of those being the Steers from Robert Lee.

The Steers have looked impressive after two weeks, defeating Rotan and Sands, and hope to continue the hot start under first year head coach Lee McCown.

“This year has been a great year for us and is going to be a great year for us. We are working on the little things and make our team perfect by coming out here and busting our butts and working on the little things,” said junior center Fernando Sosa.

But the Steers know there is still a lot of season left, and although the confidence is high for the bunch, they need to maintain the levelheadedness.

“We want to be confident but not overly confident because we know there is a lot of work left to be done. It was a great start but those two last games are behind us and we are looking forward to this week,” said McCown.

Robert Lee will look to move to 3-0 when they host Baird Friday night.