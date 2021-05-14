State title ‘surreal feeling’ for Central’s Honea

SAN ANGELO — Central’s Ryann Honea became the second golfer in program history to win an individual state title at Legacy Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats’ junior entered the final round tied for first place at three-under. As the day progressed she remained atop of the leaderboard until the 15th hole. Honea double-bogeyed, putting her two strokes behind first place.
However, she didn’t quit. Honea would go on to make a birdie on the 16th and 18th hole to give her a score of one-under for the tournament. Good enough to win the 6A individual state title by one stroke.
Hear what Honea had to say about her accomplishment in the interview above.
