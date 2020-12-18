State Champions return to Sterling City

STERLING CITY, Texas– The 1A Division I State Champions, Sterling City, returned home on Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles were escorted into town on fire trucks and welcomed home by fans and the community.

Sterling City (15-0) defeated the May Tigers in the state title game 68-22, capturing their first state trophy in school history.

