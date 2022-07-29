SAN ANGELO, TX. — It was quite the freshmen year for Sonora’s Dylan Ford, as he placed fourth at the UIL 3A State golf tournament.

Since Sonora’s Dylan Ford was six years old, you could always find him with a golf club in hand.

“I was playing at tournaments when I was seven, I’m 15 now so I’ve been playing for quite awhile now,” said Ford.

This past year as a freshmen, Dylan would end up placing fourth at the UIL 3A State Individual Golf Tournament.

“It was pretty cool. I didn’t play the way I wanted, but finishing fourth as a freshmen is definitely something to look at and hopefully these next three years I can get something done,” said Ford.

Well, it’s off to a good start for Dylan, as he’s competed in multiple tournaments this summer around the country, including placing fourth at a tournament in Miami, Florida just last week

“The progress is really big. Just getting better and better every time I play. Just the things you can work at from different times,” said Ford.

Progress he’s taking from the links, to his other sports he competes in, including football and basketball to help him get better.

“Really the mentality. With football and basketball, which are team sports, it really helps with golf, and golf really helps with the other sports, especially the coaching staff really helping you, it works out pretty well,” said Ford.

Keeping the winning mentality in mind, to complete of dream of his in winning a state title

“Winning a state championship, that’s a dream of mine since I was a little kid. It would be huge for me, my family, especially the town of Sonora. Hopefully I can get it done one day,” said Ford.

As for what is next, Dylan tells me he is putting the clubs down for a little while, as football season starts for him and Broncos Monday morning.