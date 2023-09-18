SAN ANGELO, TX. — After his outstanding performance Friday night, Sonora’s Edgar DeLuna is one of ten high school football players up for Week 4 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

DeLuna, who has been putting up video game numbers on both sides of the ball so far this season rushed for 218 yards and 4 TDs on the ground while having 5 receptions for 70 yards.

He’s listed as a running back, and linebacker in your programs on Friday but he’s truly an athlete. On the defensive side of the ball, DeLuna had 20 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, and one sack in the Broncos 45-18 win at home over Alpine.

Edgar needs your help to win this award, so vote early and often!

To vote, click here.