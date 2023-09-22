SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the second year in a row, a Sonora Bronco has been named the Class 2A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, this year, being athlete Edgar DeLuna.

In their week four victory over Alpine, DeLuna ran the ball for 218 yards on just 16 carries and four touchdowns, while catching five passes for 71 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, DeLuna accounted for 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

His teammate and good friend Jaime Buitron won the award a year ago.

The Broncos look to move to 5-0 this evening when the ninth-ranked Broncos travel to Harper.