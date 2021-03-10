Sonora’s Blake Weston ready for ‘high expectations’

SONORA — Sonora ISD approved Blake Weston as its next head football coach and athletic director on Monday.

Weston has spent the last four seasons at Reagan County, where he compiled a 13-30 overall record and made the playoffs twice.

Prior to 2017, Weston spent ten seasons as an assistant coach for the Broncos, where he was apart of multiple deep playoffs runs.



Kevin Sherrill, who recently accepted the head coaching duties at Vernon, had spent the last two seasons leading Sonora. Sherrill had an 8-14 overall record and made the playoffs both seasons.



Weston is Sonora’s seventh head coach since it won a state championship in 2000.