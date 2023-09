SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our KSAN Game of the Week spotlights the Sonora Broncos who hosted their first home game of the 2023 season against the Coahoma Bulldogs.

Last season, we saw this same match-up in week two as well, with the Bulldogs coming out on top by only four points.

This year, this 2023 Broncos team is determined to re-write the script and get the win Friday night.