SAN ANGELO, TX— “Winning the state championship is a dream of mine, and I’ve had that since I was a little kid. It would be huge for me, my family, and especially the town of Sonora,” said sophomore Dylan Ford.

That was in July of 2022, fresh off a fourth-place finish. Flash forward to May 2023, and his dream became a reality capturing the 2A State Championship.

“I was happy at the moment. It’s just cool to think that I am a state champion. No boy in Sonora has ever won a state championship in golf. I thought that was pretty cool to be the first-ever,” said Ford.

His hard work and determination have strengthened this year. As a sophomore, it is great to see it all pay off.

“It took a lot of hard work. I am at the golf course every day after school with my teammates, and we put in a lot of hours,” said Ford.

This is only the beginning for Dylan, but bringing a trophy back to Sonora means the world to him.

“It’s a dream come true, and it’s crazy. The community of Sonora has shown me great support. I got to love all of them. Especially to my parents for putting up with me. Taking me to all of these different tournaments, and I thank them for doing that for me,” said Ford.

The sky is the limit for him. His eyes are set on continuing success for Sonora.

“Hopefully, we can make it back next year and come back with two gold medals as a team and individually. That would be huge,” said Ford.