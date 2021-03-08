Sonora names Blake Weston next head football coach

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Wall senior second baseman Kye Herbert is this week's KLST Player of the Week after recording a .588 batting average in five games last week.

Herbert collected 10 hits in 17 at bats, drove in seven runs and stole three bases. The Hawks finished 2-3 last week, but had big offensive games against Amarillo Palo Duro and Levelland, winning 15-0 and 16-12 respectively.

Wall (6-4) will open District 6-3A play on Tuesday against TLCA.