SAN ANGELO, TX. — Due to the expected forecast on Friday, it has been announced that Sonora’s regional semifinal game against Hawley has been moved to Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. and now will be played at San Angelo Stadium per Bronco head coach Blake Weston.

The game, originally scheduled for Friday evening, is one of the many games in West Texas being moved due to the threat of weather and traveling conditions.