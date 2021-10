SAN ANGELO-- The Central football program has become accustomed to playing postseason football.

The Bobcats (4-4 overall, 2-2 in District 2-6A) are looking to secure their 12th straight playoff appearance with a win over Midland Legacy at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

Central currently sits in fourth place in the 2-6A standings following its 21-7 loss to rival Odessa Permian. The Cats can also clinch a playoff spot if Abilene beats Midland and Frenship beats Odessa.