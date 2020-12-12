SAN ANGELO — Sixmanfootball.com founder and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football insider Granger Huntress discussed the upcoming 1A Division I state championship game between Sterling City and May with KSAN Sports Director Jaydon Hart.
You can hear part of the interview in the video above or listen to the full conversation below.
Six-man guru Granger Huntress discusses Sterling City vs May
