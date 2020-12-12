Six-man guru Granger Huntress discusses Sterling City vs May

For an 11th straight season under head coach Brent Davis, Central is playing a bi-district playoff game. The Bobcats (4-5) are 7-3 in first-round contests during that span and will look to improve their record against El Paso Eastlake.

The Falcons (6-0) have played only four games, three against district opponents and one non-district matchup against 5A Division II El Paso Parkland. Eastlake is averaging over 46 points per game while allowing 23 points per game. Senior quarterback Orion Olivias leads an offense averaging 371 passing yards per game in their first three games, while senior receiver Blas Compean has been their clear number one target with 29 receptions for 478 yards and five touchdowns.

Central has won its past six games against opponents from El Paso, is 8-1 since 2013, and 11-4 in the past 10 years. Dave Campbell's Texas Football has the Bobcats as one-point favorites.

Central takes on El Paso Eastlake at 6:30 p.m. at Soccoro ISD's Student Activity Center.

