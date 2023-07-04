SAN ANGELO, TX. — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has released its annual preseason rankings for all classifications ahead of the 2023 Texas high school football season.

Below are the six Concho Valley teams the publication picked to begin the season ranked.

Class 3A Division II

The Wall Hawks will begin the 2023 season as the highest-ranked team in the Concho Valley, ranked number six in Class 3A Division II.

The Hawks, who put together a 12-2 season last year, bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the ball for head coach Houston Guy that hopes for yet another deep playoff run this season.

Wall begins their season on August 25th at home against Eastland.

Class 2A Division I

The Sonora Broncos will begin the 2023 season ranked number 11 in Class 2A Division I, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Broncos, who finished last season with a 10-3 record, and a trip to the regional semifinals have high expectations once again for another stellar season with who returns from last year’s squad.

Sonora begins the season on August 25th on the road against Ballinger.

Class 2A Division I

Just two spots below the Broncos in Class 2A Division I sits the Mason Punchers who will begin the 2023 season ranked number 13.

The Punchers will look to continue their dominance over the last decade-plus riding a 15-year playoff consecutive streak, including 12 of those for district titles.

Mason begins the season on August 25th on the road against #23 Coleman.

Class 2A Division II

The back-to-back Division III State 7-on-7 State Champion Miles Bulldogs are once again hoping their success in the offseason carries over to the regular season.

The Bulldogs will begin 2023 ranked number 24 in Class 2A Division II, who bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the ball for head coach Jayson Wilhelm.

Miles kicks off the season on August 25th at home against Kermit.

Class 1A Division I

What a 2022 season it was for Irion County as the Hornets made so much history on the gridiron and look to continue the success as they will start 2023 ranked number 11 in Class 1A Division I.

The Hornets will see Shawn Harrison take over the head coaching duties this season but expect the talent coming back to keep the motor rolling.

Irion County begins the season at home on August 25th against Buena Vista.

Class 1A Division II

The Blackwell Hornets will look to continue their dominance over the last handful of seasons into 2023, as they will begin the season ranked number 25 in Class 1A Division II.

The Hornets were hit hard by graduation, but head coach Clint Lowry expects the boys in green and white to be ready come the season opener, and will play on a brand new turf this season as part of upgrades to the whole football complex.