Sherrill leaving Sonora after two seasons, accepts job at Vernon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Former Sonora Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Kevin Sherrill is leaving the Broncos after two seasons to join Vernon High School in the same position.



KFDX’s Tobin McDuff first reported the coaching change.

The Vernon Lions have a new HFC/AD.

Kevin Sherrill takes over after a recent stint with the Sonora ISD. — Tobin McDuff (@KfdxTobin) January 24, 2021

Sherrill joined the Broncos in 2019 and accumulated an 8-14 overall record, which included two bi-district round playoff appearances. In his first season as head coach, Sherrill led Sonora to a 4-7 overall record and a fourth place finish in district before losing to East Bernard 42-0 in the bi-district round.



Sonora then finished third in District 2-3A Div. II last season with a 3-2 district record and lost to Alpine 30-22 in the bi-district round.

Sherrill is looking to turn around a Vernon program that finished 2-9 in 2020 and are 8-24 since 2018.



Sonora is now looking for its third head football coach since 2017.