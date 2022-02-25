SNYDER– Hermleigh overcame a five-point halftime deficit and defeated Sterling City 40-31 in the 1A Region II semifinals at WTC Coliseum on Friday.



The Lady Cardinals (31-8) stepped up their defensive effort in the second half and held the Lady Eagles (24-12) to two points in the fourth quarter.



Hermleigh faces Robert Lee in the 1A Region II final at 2 p.m. Saturday in Snyder.