SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 6-1 Robert Lee Steers hosted the undefeated 7-0 Veribest Falcons in a battle between the top two teams in District 13-1A.

The Steers’s lone season loss comes from Sands in week two in a close one, 53-44. The Falcons had not dropped a game this season before this one.

#8 Brayden Sherwood for Robert Lee had a standout performance on the offensive side, starting things off for the Steers in the game’s first series.

Robert Lee would jump to a 22-0 lead before Veribest’s #14 Bryce Martin could respond for a touchdown.

This District 13-1A battle goes to the Robert Lee Steers, taking down Veribest 80-54. The Steers move to 7-1 on the season as the Falcons drop to 7-1.