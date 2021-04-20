SAN ANGELO — The Robert Lee and Veribest girls golf teams qualified for the 1A state tournament at Bentwood Country Club on Tuesday.
The Lady Steers finished in second place with a team total of 841, 13 strokes behind 1A Region II champion Eula. The Lady Falcons secured third place with a total score of 849.
The 1A state tournament is May 10-11th at Lighthouse Country Club in Kingsland.
Robert Lee, Veribest qualify for 1A state tournament
