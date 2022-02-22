SAN ANGELO– Robert Lee held off a late surge and defeated Veribest 38-29 in a 1A regional quarterfinals matchup at the Junell Center on Tuesday.



Braylee Hood scored a game-high 16 points for the Lady Steers (32-2) while Kenzee Puentez added nine points.



The Lady Falcons (22-8) overcame a 14 point third-quarter deficit and cut the Robert Lee lead to three with under a minute to play.



Hood secured the Lady Steers victory forcing two steals and making key free throws down the stretch.



Robert Lee will face Highland in the 1A Region II semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at the WTC Coliseum in Snyder.



