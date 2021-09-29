‘Regrouped’ Lake View eyes back to back wins, faces Fabens for homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. Section of the International Boundary & Water Commission has notified Mexico about a major sewage spill into shared waters of the Rio Grande.

Between 3 million and 6 million gallons per day – 150 million gallons since Aug. 15 – have been leaking from broken pipes in West El Paso into the Rio Grande. The effluent is going into the river to prevent it from getting to residential areas and businesses near Doniphan and Sunland Park drives. Sewage then is routed to canals in El Paso and into a treatment plant several miles downstream.