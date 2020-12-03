PREVIEW: No. 7 Christoval battles No. 9 Falls City in state quarterfinals

At the start of the season, Christoval and Falls City emerged as favorites in 2A Division II Region IV. Once the playoffs arrived, both teams breezed through the competition in the region and are now set to face off in the state quarterfinals.



The No. 7 Cougars (11-1) advanced past the bi-district round due to a forfeit by Burton, dismantled Bruni 72-30 in the area-round, and took care of Snook 56-6 in the regional round last week. Meanwhile, the No. 9 Beavers (10-2) have put together a strong performance also with wins over La Pryor 56-8, Granger 39-16, and D’Hanis 39-0.



This is Christoval’s first-ever appearance in the state quarterfinals while competing in 11-man and it’s first as a program since 1992. Falls City is right back in familiar territory. This marks the program’s third straight state quarterfinals appearance and have won the last two.



Defense has been both team’s strong point this season. The Cougars are holding opponents to a hair over 15 points per game, while the Beavers have given up just under 15 points per game. From a scheme standpoint these two couldn’t be more completely different on offense. Christoval lines up in the gun and spreads things out, while Falls City runs a traditional Wing-T. The Cougars have had a balanced approach, 67% of their play calls have been runs and have gained 3,252 yards gained on the ground, while they’ve picked up 2,061 yards through the air. The Beavers rely heavily on the run, making up 88% of their play calls and rushing for 3,457 yards, while attempting just 63 passes for 605 yards.



Dave Campbell’s has Christoval as 7 point favorites. The Cougars face Falls City in the 2A Division II state quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Battlin’ Billie Stadium in Fredericksburg

