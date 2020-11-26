PREVIEW: No. 1 Sterling City, No. 3 Westbrook round two

STERLING CITY — In Week 9 of the regular season No. 1 Sterling City uprooted No. 3 Westbrook from the number one spot in 1A Division I, while claiming the title of District 8-1A champion. One month later, the two programs meet again in the regional round of the playoffs with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.
The Eagles (12-0) have proved their worthiness of the title of number one, beating the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth-ranked teams in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s final regular-season rankings in 1A Div. I. The battle-tested group’s most recent win, was a 100-88 shootout against No. 5 Rankin in the area round last week.
Meanwhile, the Wildcats (11-1) have been equally as impressive. Their 2020 campaign has consisted of victories over No. 2 Borden County, No. 10 Water Valley, and 1A Division II No. 3 Motley County, while also claiming their first playoff victory since 1997.
When the two programs faced off earlier this season, Sterling City walked away with a 38-28 win. Eagles’ senior running back Cross Knittel was the standout performer, carving up Westbrook’s defense for 141 rushing yards on 11 carries and three touchdowns.
Dave Campbell’s has Sterling City as 11 point favorites, while sixmanfootball.com has the Eagles favored by eight points. Sterling City faces Westbrook in the 1A Div. I Region II final at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wolf Stadium in Colorado City.
