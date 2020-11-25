PREVIEW: Central, Midland Lee duel for share of District 2-6A title

SAN ANGELO — Central and Midland Lee’s explosive offenses square off with a share of the District 2-6A title on the line.



The Bobcats (4-4, 4-1 in district) have a +75 point differential in 2-6A play and during that span has thrown for 1,614 on 183 attempts, while gaining 728 rushing yards on 137 attempts. Central’s passing attack has been the primary focus offensively. During district play, the Bobcats have gained over 300 yards through the air in three-game and at least 200 in all five contests.



Senior quarterback Malachi Brown has led the charge. The three-year starter has thrown for 1,601 yards and 23 touchdowns in the last five games, recording at least five touchdowns in all but one contest. Brown broke the program’s single-game touchdown record with six against Midland High and added the single-game passing record with 475 yards last week against Permian. The Bobcats spread the wealth to their receivers and have thrown to as many as nine different targets in a district game. Leading the way is senior receiver Jalen Leifeste with 561 yards on 36 catches with seven touchdowns and senior receiver Seth Levesque with 365 yards on 22 catches with six touchdowns.



The Rebels (7-1, 4-1) have a +118 point differential during district play and have thrown for 1,168 yards on 122 attempts, while rushing for 1,451 yards on 179 attempts. Lee takes a balanced approach in their spread attack, but have found success in recent weeks running the ball. During 2-6A competition the Rebels have gained over 300 yards rushing in their last three games and at least over 200 yards in all five contests.



Junior running back Makhilyn Young has been a leading rushing for 957 yards on 83 carries and scored 16 touchdowns during district. Young hasn’t been held to under 100 yards in a game during that stretch and is coming off a 301 yard, three-touchdown performance against Midland High last week. Senior quarterback Mickey Serrano also poses threats to defenders. Much like the Bobcats, Serrano has plenty of targets to throw to, targeting as many as eight different during district. But two have received the bulk of the focus. Seniors, Christian Romero has 382 on 29 targets with five touchdowns and Shemar Davis has 340 yards on 25 targets with three touchdowns.



This week’s contest could come down to which team is about to force the other offense off the field. Central has won the past six meetings. Dave Campbells has Lee as 19 point favorites.



Central faces Midland Lee at 2 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium.