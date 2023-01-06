SAN ANGELO, TX. — The first Friday of the new year brought the return of a jam packed night on the hardwood for teams across the Concho Valley.

BOYS

In Class 3A, the Wall Hawks led early and often en route to a 53-23 District 6-3A victory over the Ballinger Bearcats Friday night.

Also in District 6-3A, the TLCA Eagles got a home victory tonight over Clyde, 60-58 at home.

In Class 2A, the Christoval Cougars remained perfect in District 7-2A play with a 79-49 road victory over Water Valley. Jaron Slaton led the Cougs with 29 points.

Also in District 7-2A play, Sterling City also remained perfect in district play with a 64-50 victory against Ozona on the road. Johnathan Monreal led the Eagles with 19 points.

To non-district action on the night, fourth-ranked Irion County out of Class 1A outscored Miles 14-2 in the fourth quarter to defeat Miles on the road 45-41. Trevin Coffell led the Hornets with 20 points.

GIRLS

In Class 6A, the Lady Cats of Central kicked off District 2-6A play at Frenship Friday night falling 53-44.

In Class 3A, the ninth ranked Lady Hawks of Wall would pull away late from the visitors in Ballinger, topping the Lady Cats 40-27. Brylyn Watts led the way for the Lady Hawks with 21 points.

In Class 2A, the Ozona Lady Lions remained undefeated in District 7-2A play with a 50-27 victory over Sterling City. Kelyn Gass with 14 points for the Lady Lions.

Also in District 7-2A play, the Christoval Cougars picked up a 45-13 victory over Water Valley. The Lady Cougars wered led by Halle Hughes and Madyson George who each had 12 points.

In Class 1A, 10th ranked Veribest would use a big third quarter to propel them to an opening night District 11-1A victory against Bronte 46-22. The Lady Falcons were led by Callie Briley with 15 points.

Also in Class 1A, the Lady Hornets of Irion County started off District 11-1A play with a 47-14 victory over Blackwell Friday on the road.

