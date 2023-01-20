SAN ANGELO, TX. — We’ve reached the point of district play where teams are at the halfway point of district games, as the games start to mean more for teams looking to make the playoffs in both boy’s and girl’s basketball.

BOYS

After their first loss in District 2-6A play Tuesday night, the Central Bobcats hit the road to Midland Friday night to take on the 2-0 Bulldogs but would fall 70-61. Kollin Allbright led the ‘Cats with 20 points.

In District 6-3A, first place was on the line in Wall as the Hawks hosted TLCA and it would be the Eagles who move to 6-1 in district play with a 43-28 victory.

The Sterling City Eagles took the sixth-ranked Reagan County Owls to the brink Friday night falling 61-60. Johnny Monreal had 20 points for the Eagles.

After suffering a buzzer-beater loss Tuesday night, the Miles Bulldogs hosted 2-0 Colorado City in District 8-2A play, and the Bulldogs would hand the Wolves their first loss of district play, 49-32 the final.

The fourth-ranked Irion County boys basketball team kept their undefeated District 11-1A record with a 72-41 victory. The Hornets now sit at 3-0 in district play.

Also in District 11-1A play, the Blackwell Hornets handed the Robert Lee Steers their first loss of district play with a tight 38-35 victory on the road.

GIRLS

The Central Lady Cats made it three straight District 2-6A victories Friday night with a road victory against Midland. The Lady Cats now sit at 3-2 in district play following the victory.

The ninth-ranked Wall Lady Hawks got back in the win column Friday night, defeating the Lady Eagles from TLCA 45-14 to move to 7-2 in district play.

The Miles Lady Bulldogs moved to 4-1 in District 7-2A play with a 34-21 victory over Colorado City on Friday night remaining on top of the district standings.

Also in District 7-2A play, the Lady Lions from Ozona pushed their record to 9-0 in district play with a 58-39 victory on the road against Sonora. Mia Davidson had 28 points for the Lady Lions.

In District 11-1A play, a big home victory Friday night for the Lady Hornets of Irion County who upset seventh-ranked Veribest and handed them their first district loss of the season. Irion County took it 48-45.

Also in District 11-1A play, the Lady Steers of Robert Lee snapped their two-game district losing streak with a 39-18 victory at home against Blackwell. Kailey Freeman with 16 points for the Lady Steers.

In District 12-1A, the Lady Yellowjackets from Menard moved to 4-1 in district play with a 59-30 victory against Santa Anna. Makinley Kothmann and Korah Mayfield each had 15 points for Menard in the victory.